McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in 25:33 of ice time in Monday's Game 1 loss to the Kings.
McDavid's goal with less than a minute left in the first period was classic Connor, as he flew through the neutral zone past three Kings defenders before ripping a shot past Jonathan Quick short side to get Edmonton on the board. However, despite their high-powered offense, if the Oilers aren't able to step up defensively, they may not last long against LA.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Finishes season with 123 points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Puts up helper•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pads points lead with four more•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Establishes new career high•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Distributes three helpers in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds three more points in victory•