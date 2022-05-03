McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in 25:33 of ice time in Monday's Game 1 loss to the Kings.

McDavid's goal with less than a minute left in the first period was classic Connor, as he flew through the neutral zone past three Kings defenders before ripping a shot past Jonathan Quick short side to get Edmonton on the board. However, despite their high-powered offense, if the Oilers aren't able to step up defensively, they may not last long against LA.