Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pair of points in Tuesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Both points came on the power play. McDavid has two goals and 13 assists during his eight-game point streak, with six of those efforts including multiple points. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 36 tallies, 110 points (45 on the power play), 240 shots on net and a plus-13 rating across 65 appearances this season.
