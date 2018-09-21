Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up four points in preseason game

McDavid recorded a goal and three assists in Thursday's 7-3 preseason win over the Jets.

McDavid showed tremendous chemistry with linemates Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ty Rattie -- the trio combined for five goals and 11 points, all at even strength. The 21-year-old superstar is primed to lead the league in points for the third consecutive season.

More News
Our Latest Stories