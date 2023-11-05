McDavid notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

McDavid didn't let his first scoreless outing (Thursday versus Dallas) turn into a skid, as he delivered a helper on a Zach Hyman tally in the second period. It's been five appearances without a goal for McDavid, but he has five assists in that span. For the season, the superstar is at two goals, eight assists, 23 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-4 rating through eight contests.