McDavid recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2.

McDavid didn't have much of an encore after a five-assist performance in Game 1. He was limited to a secondary helper on Zach Hyman's tally midway through the second period, as the Kings' defense did a better job of limiting his chances. The 27-year-old has four shots on net and six hits over two playoff contests, and he should continue to put pressure on the Kings even if it only leads to chances for his teammates.