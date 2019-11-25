Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up power-play helper

McDavid recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

McDavid's point streak is now at 11 games, with 12 goals and 12 assists during the run. The helper also added to his league lead in power-play points -- his 21 points are five better than teammate Leon Draisaitl. McDavid is up to 47 points (18 scores, 29 assists) in 26 contests this year.