McDavid registered three assists in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime win over LA in Game 4 on Sunday.

McDavid is on a three-game point streak, providing two goals and six points in that span. The Kings had some initial success against McDavid, but he's only gotten better as the series has progressed. While his first three points of the 2023 playoffs were all recorded on the power play, McDavid had two even-strength assists Sunday. His third helper of the night set up Evander Kane's game-tying goal late in the third period.