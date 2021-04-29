McDavid dished out three assists and led all players with six shots Wednesday in a 3-1 win over the Jets.

McDavid is going bonkers to close out the month of April, having now accumulated 15 points over his last five games. He set up power-play goals by Tyson Barrie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Wednesday, as well as Leon Draisaitl's empty-netter that sealed the win. McDavid is making a serious run at 100 points despite the abbreviated 56-game schedule; he's now up to 84 points with 10 games to go.