McDavid registered a goal and two assists with four shots in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

McDavid buried a wrister from the slot to send the Oilers into the first intermission with a 4-0 lead, and he assisted on Leon Draisaitl goals in both the second and third periods. It was rather noteworthy when McDavid was held without a point in three consecutive losses to Toronto, but he's rebounded from that "slump" with eight points (two goals, six assists) in three games since, albeit against much weaker competition in Calgary and Ottawa. McDavid now has 48 points on the year and leads Draisaitl by six points in the NHL scoring race.