Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up two assists in win
McDavid helped out on both goals in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The Oilers might be struggling to get results right now, but McDavid is good enough to keep getting the job done even as his team flails around him. When Edmonton busts out of its slump, an already valuable player will become even more valuable to his fantasy owners.
