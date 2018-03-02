Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up two more points in loss
McDavid scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.
Despite the unfavorable surroundings and playing for a plummeting team, McDavid continues to post elite fantasy numbers, as he's now recorded 14 goals, 15 assists, nine multi-point showings and 80 shots through his past 20 games. The heater has the 20-year-old star just five points behind Nikita Kucherov in the Art Ross race, and it wouldn't be shocking if McDavid closed the gap over the final weeks of the season -- especially if Kucherov misses more time with an upper-body injury.
