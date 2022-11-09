McDavid scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

McDavid added five shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in his sixth multi-point effort in the last seven games. He's gotten on the scoresheet in eight straight contests. The superstar center continues to shred defenses -- he leads the league in goals (14), points (29) and power-play points (14) while adding 57 shots, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating through 14 outings.