Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up two points
McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.
McDavid hauled in a cross-ice pass from Leon Draisatl, skated into the offensive zone and went five-hole on Philipp Grubauer. The 21-year-old has scored a goal in three straight games and a point in six straight. He's on pace for a career-high 116 points.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores game-winner•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tames Wild with four-point night•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Practices on eve of next game•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Out with illness Monday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Expected to play Monday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores 100th NHL goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...