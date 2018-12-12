Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up two points

McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.

McDavid hauled in a cross-ice pass from Leon Draisatl, skated into the offensive zone and went five-hole on Philipp Grubauer. The 21-year-old has scored a goal in three straight games and a point in six straight. He's on pace for a career-high 116 points.

