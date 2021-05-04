McDavid scored twice, added a pair of assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

McDavid seems to keep improving late in the season -- this was his sixth outing with three or more points in the last seven games. The 24-year-old superstar is up to 31 tallies, 91 points, 180 shots on net, a plus-26 rating and 57 hits through 50 outings. With six games left in the regular season, McDavid has a realistic chance for the 100-point mark.