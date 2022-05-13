McDavid scored a goal on six shots, dished two assists, went plus-3 and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 6.

McDavid has multiple points in five of the Oilers' six playoff games so far. He's posted three goals, nine assists and a plus-8 rating in those contests. The superstar center has added 21 shots on net and 17 hits, providing a little bit of everything. His performance in Saturday's Game 7 will likely go a long way in determining if the Oilers will make it to the second round.