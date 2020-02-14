Play

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Placed on injured reserve

The Oilers transferred McDavid (quad) to injured reserve Friday.

McDavid's placement on injured reserve comes as no surprise following the news earlier in the week suggesting he was headed for a multi-week absence. The star pivot's move to the list opened the door for the team to recall Markus Granlund from AHL Bakersfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories