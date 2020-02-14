Oilers' Connor McDavid: Placed on injured reserve
The Oilers transferred McDavid (quad) to injured reserve Friday.
McDavid's placement on injured reserve comes as no surprise following the news earlier in the week suggesting he was headed for a multi-week absence. The star pivot's move to the list opened the door for the team to recall Markus Granlund from AHL Bakersfield.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Facing 2-3 week absence•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Getting checked for injury•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Delivers 30th goal, 80th point•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ripples twine twice•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pushes point streak to seven games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.