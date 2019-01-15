Oilers' Connor McDavid: Playing Monday

McDavid (undisclosed) will play in Monday's contest against Buffalo.

McDavid's mysterious injury held him out of the Oilers' skills competition on Sunday, but it appears that was mostly just a precautionary decision. The two-time reigning Art Ross winner will assume his usual spot on the top line where he's averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice time per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories