Oilers' Connor McDavid: Playing Monday
McDavid (undisclosed) will play in Monday's contest against Buffalo.
McDavid's mysterious injury held him out of the Oilers' skills competition on Sunday, but it appears that was mostly just a precautionary decision. The two-time reigning Art Ross winner will assume his usual spot on the top line where he's averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice time per game.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dealing with unspecified issue•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts three-point night•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leads Oilers to win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leads offense in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Business as usual for No. 97•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nine-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...