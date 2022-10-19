McDavid notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

It took McDavid until the third period to get on the scoresheet for the third time in as many games. He's recorded four goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating through those three contests, and four of his six points have come on the power play. Fantasy managers know he's a set-and-forget type of player, though the Oilers' 1-2-0 start might seem a little concerning even with McDavid doing his part.