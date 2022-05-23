McDavid notched three assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames in Game 3.

McDavid has multiple points in nine of 10 playoff games, the first player in NHL history to achieve that feat. He wasn't even the biggest producer Sunday -- linemates Evander Kane (hat trick) and Leon Draisaitl (four assists) were more productive. In the postseason, McDavid already has a remarkable 23 points (six goals, 17 helpers) with 40 shots, 33 hits and a plus-16 rating, and he's showing no signs of slowing down in the second round.