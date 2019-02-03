Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pockets power-play goal
McDavid scored a goal on the man advantage in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss in Montreal.
McDavid has racked up 10 goals and 18 points in 13 games since the turn of 2019, including an active four-game point streak. The 22-year-old phenom is poised for his third straight 100-point campaign despite Edmonton's usual struggles.
