McDavid delivered two assists in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Only three Oilers got onto the scoresheet for Edmonton in this one, but it was the right three as both goals were scored by Leon Draisaitl, with assists from McDavid and Evan Bouchard. McDavid extended his point streak to 12 games, a stretch in which he's scored only two goals but has churned out an incredible 26 assists. With 39 goals and 99 points through 58 games on the season, the 27-year-old superstar sits one point shy of his fourth straight campaign with 100-plus, and the seventh of his career.