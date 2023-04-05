McDavid notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

During his 12-game point streak, McDavid has eight goals and 15 helpers, including 11 power-play points. The 26-year-old is up to 62 goals, 85 assists, 330 shots on net, 89 hits, a plus-18 rating and 36 PIM through 78 contests overall. He'd need three points over the last four games of the campaign to reach 150 for the season, a mark that seems nearly inevitable for the league's top scorer.