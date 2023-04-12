McDavid notched a power-play assist and seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

McDavid again left his point streak on the line late. He set up Evan Bouchard's game-winning tally in overtime to keep the heater going at 15 games. During the streak, McDavid has 10 goals, 18 helpers and a plus-13 rating. It's his third streak of at least 15 contests this season, which has helped fuel his outstanding campaign. The superstar is up to 152 points (70 on the power play), 347 shots on net, 89 hits and a plus-22 rating through 81 contests. If he plays Thursday versus the Sharks -- which is likely since the Oilers have a chance to win the Pacific Division -- it would be the fourth time in eight campaigns he's played every game in a season.