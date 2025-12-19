McDavid netted a shorthanded goal, distributed a power-play assist and put three shots on net in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

McDavid excelled on special teams in Thursday's game, as he helped out on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' power-play goal before later scoring himself with the Oilers at a man disadvantage. With the pair of points, McDavid is up to 21 goals, 37 assists and 111 shots on net across 35 games this season. The 28-year-old superstar is currently riding an eight-game point streak where he has posted a multi-point effort in all but one outing. His 22-point, eight-game stretch has helped him catch Nathan MacKinnon atop the NHL point leaderboard, making the race for the Hart Trophy much more interesting. While MacKinnon likely leads the race with his plus-43 rating opposed to McDavid's plus-one, the latter has been the stronger point scorer since the start of November, giving both an early avenue to the award.