McDavid recorded a pair of power-play assists in won 11 of 15 faceoffs in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl on both of the latter's goals in the contest. Through nine games, McDavid sits alone atop the league's scoring list with 14 points (five goals, nine helpers). He's added 35 shots on goal, 11 hits and six PIM. There's little reason to remove McDavid from fantasy lineups, especially when he's living up to his superstar status like he is currently.