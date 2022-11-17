McDavid produced one shot, two hits and four PIM during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the visiting Kings.
The NHL's leading scorer, McDavid had his best scoring opportunity thwarted by Viktor Arvidsson, who knocked down a backhander before the shot entered the open net. Arvidsson's heads-up effort helped end the 25-year-old center's 10-game point streak, which featured 10 goals and 12 assists.
