McDavid produced one shot, two hits and four PIM during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the visiting Kings.

The NHL's leading scorer, McDavid had his best scoring opportunity thwarted by Viktor Arvidsson, who knocked down a backhander before the shot entered the open net. Arvidsson's heads-up effort helped end the 25-year-old center's 10-game point streak, which featured 10 goals and 12 assists.