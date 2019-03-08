Oilers' Connor McDavid: Point streak hits seven

McDavid stretched his point streak to seven games with a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Many of McDavid's strong efforts have gone to waste this season, but that hasn't been the case of late, with the Oilers winning five of these seven most recent games. He's chipped in 12 points during this strong stretch. There have been only eight games this season in which McDavid has played and failed to mark the scoresheet, so he's about as automatic as it gets.