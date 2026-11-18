McDavid produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Florida.

The Oilers superstar has been unstoppable to start off the 2026-27 campaign. McDavid has gotten onto the scoresheet in all 23 games so far, the fifth-longest point streak to begin a season in NHL history -- although he's still a long way from Wayne Gretzky's mind-boggling record of 51 straight games. McDavid has piled up five goals and 18 points in nine November contests, and his 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) on the season has him well ahead of second-place Leon Draisaitl's 44 points in the scoring race.