McDavid scored a goal and registered three assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win against Nashville.

McDavid's marker came at 18:55 of the second period, and was scored with the man advantage. He's up to 26 goals and 59 points in 30 games this season. The 25-year-old is on a 10-game point streak, and has contributed 10 goals and 24 points over that span.