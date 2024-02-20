McDavid posted two assists and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 6-3 drubbing of the Coyotes.
McDavid hasn't scored in six games, his longest goal drought since he went eight games without a goal from Oct. 19 to Nov. 11. He's still producing like an MVP candidate. During his goal current drought, the Edmonton captain has posted 15 assists and a plus-7 rating.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Reaches 60-assist mark•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Has another multi-point game•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Apples everywhere in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Distributes three assists•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Four-point effort against Preds•