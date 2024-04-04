McDavid recorded a team-high eight shots in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Stars.

McDavid did everything he could to extend his point streak to nine games but he was ultimately blanked by Jake Oettinger, as were the rest of the Oilers in the shutout defeat. McDavid has recorded points in 30 of his prior 32 contests, totaling 13 goals and an astounding 67 points in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old center has 29 goals and a league-leading 97 assists through 72 games this season.