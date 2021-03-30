McDavid provided an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

McDavid's point streak is up to 11 games, during which he has seven tallies and 16 helpers. The 24-year-old set up Darnell Nurse for the game-winning goal in overtime Monday. McDavid has 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists), 139 shots on net, a plus-16 rating and 44 hits through 36 appearances.