McDavid recorded two assists and placed three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

McDavid took another step closer to the record books, as he used his pair of assists Tuesday to extend his point streak to 20 games. He now sits two games shy of tying Dany Heatley's 22-game point streak during the 2005-06 regular season. Overall, the 29-year-old McDavid is up to 52 assists, 82 points and 176 shots on net across 47 games this season. While it wasn't ever in much question, the superstar center secured a point-per-game for the season, assuming he plays all 82 games for the Oilers. During his historic point streak, he has scored 19 goals, tallied 27 assists and fired 101 shots on goal. He'll have a chance to extend his point streak to 21 games during Thursday's home contest against the Islanders.