McDavid logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

McDavid has three goals and 15 helpers during his nine-game point streak, with his latest contribution being the set-up for Viktor Arvidsson's first-period tally. It's not unusual for McDavid to be assist-heavy -- he had 100 apples last season and has finished with no fewer than 63 helpers in any of the last eight campaigns, despite also having a 64-goal season to his name. This year, he's at 15 tallies, 34 assists, 13 power-play points, 100 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 31 contests.