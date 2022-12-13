McDavid recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Despite the low score, McDavid kept his point streak alive at nine games. In that span, the world-class center has nine goals and 11 assists, with six multi-point efforts included. He's amassed a staggering 25 goals and 30 helpers through 29 contests, and 28 of his 55 points have come on the power play. He's added 113 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 28 hits. McDavid had 123 points in 80 outings last season, and it's still believable he could surpass that mark this year.