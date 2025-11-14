McDavid recorded two aassists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

McDavid didn't find the back of the net in this one, but he still contributed directly to two of the team's four goals. Aside from cracking the scoresheet in every one of his November appearances so far, tallying 13 points in seven games (four goals, nine assists), McDavid is among the most productive players in the league once again. His 27 points rank second in the league, only behind Nathan MacKinnon's 33.