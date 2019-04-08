Oilers' Connor McDavid: Positive news

According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca, MRI results on McDavid's leg injury are "encouraging".

Expect the team to provide more details and perhaps a timeline in the coming days, but McDavid and the Oilers appear to have dodged a big bullet based on these early reports. At this point, nothing would suggest McDavid won't be fully healthy once training camp gets underway next season.

