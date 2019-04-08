Oilers' Connor McDavid: Positive news
According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca, MRI results on McDavid's leg injury are "encouraging".
Expect the team to provide more details and perhaps a timeline in the coming days, but McDavid and the Oilers appear to have dodged a big bullet based on these early reports. At this point, nothing would suggest McDavid won't be fully healthy once training camp gets underway next season.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Injury not considered serious•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: X-rays negative, MRI imminent•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Provides helper in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Matches career high for goals•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Reaches 40-goal mark•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tallies four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...