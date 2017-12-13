McDavid registered a goal, three assists, and a power-play assist during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Blue Jackets.

The 20-year-old phenom continues to rack up the points and now stands at 12 goals and 39 points in just 31 games -- a pace that would eclipse his totals from last season's Art Ross Trophy-winning campaign. Make sure he's in your lineup every night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories