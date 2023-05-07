McDavid scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.
McDavid's first goal came when he stole the puck and went in alone on a shorthanded rush. He also had a goal and an assist on the power play as the Oilers even the series at one game apiece. Through eight playoff contests, the 26-year-old has five tallies, 10 helpers, nine power-play points, 34 shots on net, 19 hits and an even plus-minus rating.
