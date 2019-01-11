Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts three-point night

McDavid scored two goals and three points in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Panthers on Thursday.

This is McDavid's second three-point outing in the last five games, and he now has eight games with at least three points. In the last eight contests, McDavid has five goals and 14 points. Overall, he has 26 goals and 66 points in 43 games, putting him on pace for his third straight 100-point campaign.