McDavid (foot) shook off any signs of rust, hitting a pair of helpers during a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

The Christmas break allowed McDavid a couple extra days off, and he seems to have put them to good use. He looked much like the star he's proven he can be, and he's scored five points in his past three games. Now that it's confirmed the injury wasn't serious, leave him in your lineup as long as he's skating.