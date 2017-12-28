Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts two assists in return
McDavid (foot) shook off any signs of rust, hitting a pair of helpers during a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.
The Christmas break allowed McDavid a couple extra days off, and he seems to have put them to good use. He looked much like the star he's proven he can be, and he's scored five points in his past three games. Now that it's confirmed the injury wasn't serious, leave him in your lineup as long as he's skating.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ready to roll Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leaves game after blocking shot•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts four-point night Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scoring streak at four games•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Returns to practice•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Missing from practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...