Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts two points versus Penguins

McDavid recorded a goal, an assist and eight shots on goal in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

It appeared as though McDavid had finally gotten the best of Sidney Crosby, as the Oilers led the Penguins by a goal in the final minutes of regulation. Instead, the Penguins tied the game, and Crosby won it in overtime. Even still, it's hard to argue with McDavid's start -- five goals and 13 points in seven games. It's early, but nobody is averaging more points per game than McDavid.