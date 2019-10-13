Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pots game-winner
McDavid scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
The 22-year-old superstar also added three shots, a hit, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. McDavid has been on fire to begin the season, scoring four goals and 12 points to lead the Oilers to a fantastic 5-0-0 start.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.