Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pots game-winner

McDavid scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The 22-year-old superstar also added three shots, a hit, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. McDavid has been on fire to begin the season, scoring four goals and 12 points to lead the Oilers to a fantastic 5-0-0 start.