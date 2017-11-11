Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pots goal Saturday
McDavid netted a power-play goal and a minus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The reigning Art Ross Trophy-winner is up to 19 points in 16 games in defense of his scoring title. Make sure he's in your lineup every night.
