Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pots insurance tally

McDavid scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

McDavid's third-period tally gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead. The superstar center has 33 goals, 96 points, 208 shots and a minus-5 rating in 63 games this season. He's collected two goals and five helpers through four outings in March.