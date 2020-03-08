Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pots insurance tally
McDavid scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
McDavid's third-period tally gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead. The superstar center has 33 goals, 96 points, 208 shots and a minus-5 rating in 63 games this season. He's collected two goals and five helpers through four outings in March.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Contributes power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Shreds Preds with five points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Provides two power-play assists•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Dishes trio of assists•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three points in return•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Back in action Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.