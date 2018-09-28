Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pots two against Arizona

McDavid scored two goals, including the overtime winner, while firing six shots in Thursday's 3-2 preseason win over the Coyotes.

McDavid has looked nearly unstoppable in this exhibition slate, cementing his status as the man to own in the fantasy realm. That status was already obvious with the 21-year-old center coming off consecutive seasons with league-leading point totals, but what has also become apparent this preseason is that simply skating on a line with McDavid should elevate the stocks of Ty Rattie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as well.