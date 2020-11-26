McDavid (COVID) is skating with Auston Mathews ahead of the 2020-21 season, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
McDavid is back on the ice following his covid diagnosis back in October as he prepares for the upcoming season. This past year was the first time the world-class center failed to reach the 100-point threshold since his rookie campaign in which he played just 45 games. There is no reason to think McDavid can't produce at that level again in 2020-21 and should be a near-lock for the No. 1 pick in redraft formats, though teammate Leon Draisaitl could also be in the mix.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pair of assists in loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: First postseason hat trick•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Gets points but dominated by Toews•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Voted best forward by NHLPA•