McDavid (COVID) is skating with Auston Mathews ahead of the 2020-21 season, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

McDavid is back on the ice following his covid diagnosis back in October as he prepares for the upcoming season. This past year was the first time the world-class center failed to reach the 100-point threshold since his rookie campaign in which he played just 45 games. There is no reason to think McDavid can't produce at that level again in 2020-21 and should be a near-lock for the No. 1 pick in redraft formats, though teammate Leon Draisaitl could also be in the mix.