McDavid notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

McDavid has four points over his last two contests. He helped out on goals by Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard in Saturday's victory. McDavid is knocking on the door of the NHL's first 100-assist campaign since 1990-91 -- he's at 99 helpers with 31 goals, 258 shots on net, 114 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-34 rating through 74 appearances on the year.