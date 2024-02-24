McDavid notched a pair of power-play assists, six shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

McDavid has gone eight games without a goal, but he has multiple assists in six of those contests. He's racked up 19 helpers in that span with a plus-5 rating and 23 shots on net. McDavid hasn't had to be the centerpiece of the Oilers' offense as much lately, but he's still been quite good. For the season, he's at 87 points (30 on the power play), 175 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-21 rating over 52 appearances.