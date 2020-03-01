Oilers' Connor McDavid: Provides two power-play assists
McDavid notched a pair of power-play helpers and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
McDavid had spectacular passes to set up Leon Draisaitl's two tallies in the contest. The 23-year-old center posted four goals and eight helpers in just eight outings in February -- he missed six games with a quadriceps injury. For the season, McDavid has 89 points (31 markers, 58 helpers), 197 shots and a minus-7 rating in 59 appearances.
